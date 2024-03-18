Bath Savings Trust Co Has $541,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $513.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.