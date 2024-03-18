Bath Savings Trust Co Has $790,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.