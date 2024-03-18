Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GE opened at $168.89 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

