Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $242.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

