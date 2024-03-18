Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 117 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $346.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $347.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

