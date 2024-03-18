Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 135 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

AXP stock opened at $218.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

