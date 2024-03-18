Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 260 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

