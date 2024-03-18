Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

