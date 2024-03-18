Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 1,658 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.64 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.