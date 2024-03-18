Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 1,658 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

