Bitcoin Depot (BTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

