Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 159.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

