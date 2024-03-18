BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.