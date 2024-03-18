BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,676,022.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,210,146 shares of company stock valued at $32,917,590.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.