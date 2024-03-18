Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

