Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $46.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

