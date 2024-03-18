Brokers Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

STRA stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% during the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

