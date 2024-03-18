Brokers Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.26 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

