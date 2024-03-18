Brokers Offer Predictions for MaxCyte, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.31 on Monday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 94.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,326 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

