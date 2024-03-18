Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at C$68.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.49. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The company has a market cap of C$18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

