Brokers Set Expectations for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.75 on Monday. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,928 shares of company stock worth $177,055. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

