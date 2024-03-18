Brokers Set Expectations for SHL Telemedicine Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLT)

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SHL Telemedicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

SHLT opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $51.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SHLT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine accounts for 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

