Brokers Set Expectations for SHL Telemedicine Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLT)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SHL Telemedicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance
SHLT opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $51.81.
SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.
