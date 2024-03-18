Brookline Capital Management Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for electroCore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

electroCore Trading Up 9.0 %

electroCore stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 188.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

