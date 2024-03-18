Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 266,441 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $82,445,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $84.94 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

