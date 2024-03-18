Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

View Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $92.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.