Burford Capital Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:BUR)

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $14.43 on Monday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.