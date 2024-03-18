Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,754.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 87,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

