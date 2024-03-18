Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
NYSE BURL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
