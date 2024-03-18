BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (NASDAQ:BCAN)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

