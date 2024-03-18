CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.33.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $372.68 on Monday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $382.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.