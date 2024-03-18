Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70). The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.