Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

About Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

