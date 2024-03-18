Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
