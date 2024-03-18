Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 288 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $940.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.73. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

