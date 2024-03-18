Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $85.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.