Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 198,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,705,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $48.57 on Monday. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

