Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

