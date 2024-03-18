Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $53,665,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

