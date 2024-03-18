Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

