Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $186.31 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

