Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.