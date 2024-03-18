Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $217,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

