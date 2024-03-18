Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $217,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in eBay by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

