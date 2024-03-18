Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $219,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $19,485,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $7,644,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JXN opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

