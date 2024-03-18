Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFV opened at $53.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

