Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $48.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

