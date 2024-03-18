Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

