Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $315.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

