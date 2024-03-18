Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $158.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.