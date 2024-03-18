Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

