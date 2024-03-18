Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

