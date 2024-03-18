Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

