Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

